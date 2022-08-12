INDIANAPOLIS — Motorists should expect a slowdown on westbound I-465 over the weekend as crews work to restripe and shift lanes.

Photo//INDOT

INDOT said westbound traffic will be restricted to one lane between I-69 and Keystone Avenue Friday night through Sunday. During the restriction, westbound I-465 entrance and exit ramps at I-69, Allisonville Road and Keystone Avenue will be restricted and may have brief closures.

INDOT also says a temporary express lane is expected to open over the weekend to help keep traffic flowing on westbound I-465 during Clear Path construction.

The express lane will use an old eastbound lane separated by concrete barriers. Express lane traffic will not be able to exit at Allisonville Road. INDOT said traffic entering westbound I-465 from southbound I-69 and Allisonville Road will also not have access.

Video//INDOT

On Monday, INDOT said a temporary ramp is expected to open for southbound I-69 traffic exiting onto I-465. This will let crews close the existing ramp and rebuild it. This will cause some traffic pattern changes for southbound I-69 and Binford Boulevard.

After the ramp is built, INDOT said traffic will exit to the right for southbound I-465 and from the center lanes for westbound I-465. INDOT urges drivers to observe the signs and pavement markings. They should also stay alert for other vehicles as they adjust to the new traffic patterns.

While pavement markings and signs are changed on southbound I-69, INDOT said traffic will be restricted to one lane overnight Monday, with stoppages of up to 20 minutes.