





WESTFIELD, Ind. — Indy Now Host Jillian Deam took a trip out to Surreal Farms, the farm that provides blackberries to Needler's Fresh Market locations in Central Indiana.

Needler’s CEO Michael Needler introduced us to Alison Van Natta, owner of the Westfield farm, which got its start with alpacas before planting blackberries in 2014.

Surreal Farms also produces honey, which is soon to be sold in Needler’s locations, too.

Visit needlers.com for more information about the family-owned grocer or to find a store near you.






