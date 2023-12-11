WESTFIELD, Ind. — A horse had to be recovered by the Westfield Fire Department after falling through the protective cover of an old well on Monday.

WFD said Eva reportedly found a way to exit its stall and stumbled across a well in the area that the horse then fell through. The fire department described Eva as “a very sweet and curious horse.”

WFD did not share the exact location of where the well was located or what time first responders were called to help.

Although Eva received some bruises and scrapes, the horse is expected to completely recover from the incident, WFD said. The fire department also confirmed that Eva was sedated by a veterinarian after she was recovered from the well.

The Westfield Police Department and the Hamilton County Public Safety Communications, among other agencies, also provided assistance.