WESTFIELD, Ind. — If you are in the market for a 400-acre sports campus, you are in luck. The Westfield Redevelopment Corporation is looking for someone to buy or operate the Grand Park Sports Campus.

On Tuesday, the corporation distributed a request for proposals (RFP) for the campus. Chris Proffitt, director of communications for the City of Westfield, said the RFP comes as their efforts are being limited.

“The City has been fortunate to have excellent leaders and staff to guide Grand Park since its inception, as well as great partners for its operations. But even their monumental efforts have a ceiling because of red tape inherent in operating Grand Park as a municipality. So, we are at a point at which we need the private sector’s input on how Grand Park can reach new heights for the benefit of the City and its residents. That is the main purpose of the RFP, and I’m excited about the opportunities.” Chris Proffitt

Grand Park is a 400-acre sports campus that includes 31 soccer fields, 26 baseball diamonds, two administration buildings, seven concession stands, and a 378,000 square foot multi-use event center.

In the RFP, the city is looking for either proposals to purchase the campus or enter a public-private agreement with the city. Either way, the city stipulates that the property will remain a youth sports park for the foreseeable future.

Interested bidders can learn more in a teams conference on March 18, or tour the facility from March 25 through April 1. For more information, people can read the full request for proposals.