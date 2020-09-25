Westfield Playhouse presenting classic play in high-tech way

WESTFIELD, Ind. – – The Westfield Playhouse is presenting a classic play in a hi-tech way.

The theater is showing Hedda Gabler both in-person and by livestream. The play is set in 1890 and follows a woman taking matters into her own hands.

The audience is limited for seats, only a quarter available because of COVID-19 safety. The actors must wear a shield, and they auditioned for their parts online. The production’s director said they are offering the livestream not only due to COVID-19 but also as a way to reach those who normally couldn’t make it.

“It’s just a secondary option for people, and not just because of COVID, but I have parents who live out of state or people have family members who live out of state, or aren’t able to leave their homes for one reason or another, and now they can catch the shows here there or wherever,” Adam Davis, Director of Hedda Gabler said.

Thursday was opening night. Shows are Thursday through Sunday for two weeks only. You can buy a ticket by visiting Westfield Playhouse’s website.