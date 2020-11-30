Westfield police seek to identify 2 suspected in liquor thefts

Two female suspects and suspected vehicle (security photos provided by the Westfield Police Department)

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Westfield are asking the public to help identify two people suspected in a series of liquor thefts at two CVS Pharmacies.

Police said the pictured women were involved in thefts at the CVS on 3280 E SR 32 in Westfield, and the CVS at 5865 Promenade Shops Blvd. in Noblesville.

Both female suspects have been described as driving a black 2006-2012 Ford Fusion sedan with no license plate.

According to police, a green tree air freshener has been seen hanging from the rear-view mirror.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Westfield Police Department at 317-804-3200.