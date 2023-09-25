WESTFIELD, Ind. — A woman died Sunday night after exiting the passenger side of a moving pick-up truck in Westfield.

The Westfield Police Department said officers were dispatched around 7:15 p.m. Sunday to Springmill Road at Canberra Boulevard in response to an assist fire call. The truck was traveling northbound on Springmill Road when the woman exited the truck, WPD said.

The woman was transported to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis for treatment, where she died shortly after arrival.

The driver was identified as an adult male who WPD said was arrested at the scene. He was brought to the Hamilton County Jail where he was preliminarily charged with operating while intoxicated causing death.

WPD said it is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.