Westfield Washington Schools bus drivers honor one of their own killed in hit-and-run

HAMILTON COUNTY — A parade of school buses made its way around the Westfield Washington school district on Thursday to pay respects to bus driver Alice Chamblin. The 70-year-old woman was a bus driver for the district. She died last week in a hit-and-run while walking with a family member along a rural road in Hamilton County.

Chamblin drove an elementary school bus for Westfield Washington Schools.

Over 40 buses along with police and fire units drove her route as a way to remember her.

After the parade, her bus was taken to Chatham Hills where it will sit until 12 p.m. on Friday to allow families to come by and pay respects.