A winter storm watch has been issued for most of central Indiana mid-week. Current forecast has half-foot or more snowfall possible.

CHILLY CHANGE to our pattern started late last week but despite some colder afternoons, we’ve extended the streak of full-day average temps above normal to 27 consecutive days. January 2023 still ranks among the top 5 warmest on record.

As promised, the cooler pattern will brings better snow chances. Over the weekend our first measured snow of the month fell. The seasonal snowfall is now 5.1″, nearly 9.0″ below normal. That’s 1/3 the normal snow, normal is 14″ .

Next storm from the southwest U.S. takes a dive into Mexico then grabs moisture off the Gulf of Mexico. These “Gulf Coast” winter storms come loaded with moisture. The next storm could bring upwards of 1.0″ liquid.

WINTER STORM WATCH issued here for Wednesday while multiple states are now under some form or winter watch or warning. Storm will be MOST IMPACTFUL here Wednesday.

We may see more snow from this one system than we’ve seen all winter long. HIGH Probability of 4″ snowfall with half-foot (or more) totals very likely especially in central Indiana.

STORM TRACK is KEY and still coming into focus with a TREND slipping slightly south. FAVORS a heavier snow band across central Indiana with totals of 5″ to 9″ possible.

A spread of multiple snow producing models has an average snowfall for city of Indianapolis at 7.3″. Spread from 5.5″ to 8.5″. SNOW FALL RATES could be 1″ per hour early Wednesday morning.

Of course this is again no FINAL TAKE on the snow and amounts as any shift in the track will cause adjustments and most likely there will be some. But tonight, plan for heavy, wet snow early Wednesday and some very challenging if not dangerous travel later this week.