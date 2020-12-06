WFD: Passerby called 911, drug residents to safety after noticing house fire

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — A passerby in Whitestown noticed a house fire, called 911 and then drug the residents of the home to safety, according to the Whitestown Fire Department.

Early Sunday morning, WFD reported that crews arrived to find heavy fire through the roof of a home in the Walker Farms subdivision.

“Fast work by WFD, ZFD, LFD and BCEMS resulted in a loss stop at the second floor and exterior damage to an exposed neighbor,” the fire department said in a Facebook post.

WFD said three civilians and one firefighter were injured. Their conditions are unknown.