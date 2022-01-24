What are the fastest-growing counties in Indiana

From 2019 to 2020, the U.S. population grew by .35%, its slowest rate since 1900. Declining births, increasing deaths largely due to the graying Baby Boomer population, and a crackdown on immigration have contributed to many states seeing net population losses in recent years.

But in other pockets of the country, populations are growing. These shifts can be due to job opportunities, high quality of life, easy commutability to job centers, low rents, or any combination of these or other factors. Stacker compiled a list of the fastest-growing counties in Indiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest population growth from 2010 to 2020.

A county typically sees population growth as a “bedroom community” (a municipality with an atypically large commuting population) to a large city. These communities are typically quieter than their feeder cities, offer lower rents and a higher quality of living, and are remote enough to be immune to the feeder city’s crime, traffic, and crowds. Keep reading to see if your home county made the list.

#50. Ohio County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -127

— #1,719 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -2.1%

— #62 among counties in Indiana, #1,886 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 5,940

— #92 largest county in Indiana, #2,739 largest county nationwide

#49. Warren County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -123

— #1,711 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -1.4%

— #56 among counties in Indiana, #1,779 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 8,440

— #90 largest county in Indiana, #2,540 largest county nationwide

#48. Benton County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -101

— #1,685 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -1.1%

— #55 among counties in Indiana, #1,746 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 8,719

— #89 largest county in Indiana, #2,510 largest county nationwide

#47. Clinton County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -80

— #1,661 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -0.2%

— #47 among counties in Indiana, #1,606 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 33,190

— #49 largest county in Indiana, #1,353 largest county nationwide

#46. Noble County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -56

— #1,635 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -0.1%

— #44 among counties in Indiana, #1,582 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 47,457

— #30 largest county in Indiana, #1,030 largest county nationwide

#45. White County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -46

— #1,619 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -0.2%

— #46 among counties in Indiana, #1,596 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 24,688

— #62 largest county in Indiana, #1,618 largest county nationwide

#44. Washington County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -44

— #1,616 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -0.2%

— #45 among counties in Indiana, #1,590 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 28,182

— #56 largest county in Indiana, #1,489 largest county nationwide

#43. Henry County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -7

— #1,571 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 0.0%

— #43 among counties in Indiana, #1,565 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 48,914

— #29 largest county in Indiana, #1,008 largest county nationwide

#42. Starke County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 28

— #1,530 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.1%

— #42 among counties in Indiana, #1,548 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 23,371

— #66 largest county in Indiana, #1,665 largest county nationwide

#41. Orange County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 47

— #1,504 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.2%

— #41 among counties in Indiana, #1,534 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 19,867

— #73 largest county in Indiana, #1,822 largest county nationwide

#40. Carroll County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 171

— #1,419 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.8%

— #39 among counties in Indiana, #1,449 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 20,306

— #72 largest county in Indiana, #1,801 largest county nationwide

#39. Brown County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 204

— #1,396 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +1.3%

— #33 among counties in Indiana, #1,387 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 15,475

— #79 largest county in Indiana, #2,061 largest county nationwide

#38. Scott County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 275

— #1,341 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +1.1%

— #35 among counties in Indiana, #1,409 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 24,384

— #64 largest county in Indiana, #1,632 largest county nationwide

#37. Howard County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 332

— #1,316 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.4%

— #40 among counties in Indiana, #1,508 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 83,658

— #18 largest county in Indiana, #687 largest county nationwide

#36. Steuben County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 343

— #1,307 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +1.0%

— #37 among counties in Indiana, #1,426 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 34,435

— #46 largest county in Indiana, #1,316 largest county nationwide

#35. Ripley County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 425

— #1,268 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +1.5%

— #32 among counties in Indiana, #1,362 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 28,995

— #55 largest county in Indiana, #1,455 largest county nationwide

#34. Wells County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 436

— #1,263 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +1.6%

— #31 among counties in Indiana, #1,340 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 28,180

— #57 largest county in Indiana, #1,490 largest county nationwide

#33. Jefferson County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 754

— #1,145 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.3%

— #28 among counties in Indiana, #1,243 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 33,147

— #50 largest county in Indiana, #1,355 largest county nationwide

#32. Shelby County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 818

— #1,125 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +1.8%

— #30 among counties in Indiana, #1,311 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 45,055

— #33 largest county in Indiana, #1,068 largest county nationwide

#31. Decatur County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 888

— #1,109 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +3.5%

— #24 among counties in Indiana, #1,093 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 26,472

— #59 largest county in Indiana, #1,548 largest county nationwide

#30. Harrison County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,038

— #1,070 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.7%

— #26 among counties in Indiana, #1,194 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 39,654

— #38 largest county in Indiana, #1,188 largest county nationwide

#29. Dearborn County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,099

— #1,058 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.2%

— #29 among counties in Indiana, #1,265 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 50,679

— #28 largest county in Indiana, #980 largest county nationwide

#28. Whitley County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,200

— #1,033 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +3.6%

— #23 among counties in Indiana, #1,074 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 34,191

— #47 largest county in Indiana, #1,322 largest county nationwide

#27. DeKalb County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,297

— #1,012 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +3.1%

— #25 among counties in Indiana, #1,147 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 43,265

— #36 largest county in Indiana, #1,110 largest county nationwide

#26. LaPorte County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,480

— #978 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +1.3%

— #34 among counties in Indiana, #1,388 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 112,417

— #15 largest county in Indiana, #547 largest county nationwide

#25. Adams County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,647

— #954 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +4.8%

— #18 among counties in Indiana, #953 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 35,809

— #45 largest county in Indiana, #1,288 largest county nationwide

#24. Dubois County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,828

— #931 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +4.4%

— #20 among counties in Indiana, #992 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 43,637

— #35 largest county in Indiana, #1,106 largest county nationwide

#23. Vanderburgh County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,838

— #930 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +1.0%

— #36 among counties in Indiana, #1,421 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 180,136

— #8 largest county in Indiana, #372 largest county nationwide

#22. Daviess County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 2,336

— #849 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +7.5%

— #15 among counties in Indiana, #729 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 33,381

— #48 largest county in Indiana, #1,347 largest county nationwide

#21. Morgan County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 3,126

— #758 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +4.6%

— #19 among counties in Indiana, #979 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 71,780

— #23 largest county in Indiana, #762 largest county nationwide

#20. Kosciusko County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 3,258

— #745 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +4.2%

— #21 among counties in Indiana, #1,007 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 80,240

— #21 largest county in Indiana, #710 largest county nationwide

#19. LaGrange County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 3,450

— #731 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +9.3%

— #13 among counties in Indiana, #596 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 40,446

— #37 largest county in Indiana, #1,173 largest county nationwide

#18. Lake County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 4,283

— #672 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.9%

— #38 among counties in Indiana, #1,446 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 498,700

— #2 largest county in Indiana, #143 largest county nationwide

#17. Jackson County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 4,526

— #658 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +10.8%

— #7 among counties in Indiana, #510 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 46,428

— #31 largest county in Indiana, #1,045 largest county nationwide

#16. Monroe County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 5,276

— #613 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +3.9%

— #22 among counties in Indiana, #1,041 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 139,718

— #12 largest county in Indiana, #469 largest county nationwide

#15. Warrick County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 5,505

— #603 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +9.4%

— #11 among counties in Indiana, #591 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 63,898

— #27 largest county in Indiana, #841 largest county nationwide

#14. Bartholomew County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 6,353

— #577 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +8.4%

— #14 among counties in Indiana, #661 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 82,208

— #19 largest county in Indiana, #696 largest county nationwide

#13. St. Joseph County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 6,390

— #575 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.4%

— #27 among counties in Indiana, #1,233 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 272,912

— #5 largest county in Indiana, #255 largest county nationwide

#12. Floyd County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 6,890

— #555 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +9.4%

— #12 among counties in Indiana, #594 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 80,484

— #20 largest county in Indiana, #709 largest county nationwide

#11. Elkhart County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 10,192

— #476 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +5.2%

— #17 among counties in Indiana, #916 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 207,047

— #6 largest county in Indiana, #329 largest county nationwide

#10. Porter County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 11,189

— #451 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +6.9%

— #16 among counties in Indiana, #775 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 173,215

— #10 largest county in Indiana, #382 largest county nationwide

#9. Hancock County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 11,829

— #437 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +17.4%

— #5 among counties in Indiana, #249 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 79,840

— #22 largest county in Indiana, #715 largest county nationwide

#8. Clark County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 13,712

— #406 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +12.8%

— #6 among counties in Indiana, #404 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 121,093

— #14 largest county in Indiana, #522 largest county nationwide

#7. Boone County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 16,016

— #366 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +29.2%

— #2 among counties in Indiana, #77 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 70,812

— #24 largest county in Indiana, #768 largest county nationwide

#6. Tippecanoe County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 17,616

— #352 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +10.4%

— #8 among counties in Indiana, #533 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 186,251

— #7 largest county in Indiana, #359 largest county nationwide

#5. Johnson County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 25,771

— #277 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +19.0%

— #4 among counties in Indiana, #211 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 161,765

— #11 largest county in Indiana, #413 largest county nationwide

#4. Allen County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 34,078

— #224 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +9.7%

— #9 among counties in Indiana, #580 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 385,410

— #3 largest county in Indiana, #186 largest county nationwide

#3. Hendricks County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 34,760

— #217 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +24.8%

— #3 among counties in Indiana, #116 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 174,788

— #9 largest county in Indiana, #379 largest county nationwide

#2. Hamilton County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 86,223

— #83 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +33.0%

— #1 among counties in Indiana, #55 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 347,467

— #4 largest county in Indiana, #208 largest county nationwide

#1. Marion County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 86,227

— #82 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +9.7%

— #10 among counties in Indiana, #581 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 977,203

— #1 largest county in Indiana, #51 largest county nationwide