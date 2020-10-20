What Colts fans can expect at the concession stands this season

INDIANAPOLIS – The number of fans at Colts’ games is still limited. But officials are making sure game day is as normal as possible for those in the stands, that includes the food.

But COVID-19 has created some new game day protocols. The focus is on safety.

“For us it is not going to be a normal season because we do not encourage people to congregate on concourses and eat and drink out there. We want them back in their seat being safe and being socially distant to safely watch the action,” said Pettas.

For concession employees, these precautions start even before their shift begins with a self-screening for covid19. After that, it’s time to mask up.

“All of our employees are wearing personal protective gear wearing a mask everyday gloves every day. They are changing them frequently and they’re washing their hands frequently,” he said.

You’ll likely notice other changes on the concourse. You won’t find any condiment stands and all transactions will be cashless.

Also, don’t expect to get your favorite beer on tap.

“For the game, we moved to can, not draft beer. So using bottles when possible and eliminating buffets in the clubs and using more of a pre-packed sealed container where its more safe,” explained Centerplate Senior Executive Chef Jeff Leidy.

Delivering a safer and quicker experience so that Colts fans can get back to their seats and take in all the action.

This week’s game is at 1 p.m. There are still tickets available.