INDIANAPOLIS — Whether you’re a frequent rider of IndyGo’s Red Line or you pass a stop or two on your commute to work and back home, you may be confused exactly how the traffic flow is supposed to work, and especially the traffic light specific to the Red Line system.

The Red Line transit system uses a stop light separate from normal passenger vehicles to make sure to give priority of those vehicles. The Red Line specific traffic light has two different lights that indicate 3 different meanings.

Image courtesy of IndyGo

The first light is a solid horizontal line, when this is lit up, the Red Line bus must stop at the intersection.

The second light is a vertical line, which when lit solid, means the Red Line bus can go. When the vertical light is flashing, it acts as a typical “yellow” light, meaning caution.

IndyGo’s website provides great visuals that show how Red Line traffic and normal traffic are supposed to work alongside one another. College Avenue, Meridian Street, and Meridian Street have all been reconfigured to accommodate the Red Line vehicles.

54th and College

30th and Meridian

St. Clair and Capitol