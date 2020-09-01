What IMPD’s new use-of-force policy covers

INDIANAPOLIS – This morning, the Indianapolis Metro Police Department (IMPD) will continue training on the department’s new use-of-force policy.

The change comes in the wake of downtown Indianapolis riots from May and a Black Lives Matter federal lawsuit focused on how IMPD responded to the unrest. A special prosecutor is also reviewing the fatal police shooting of Dreasjon Reed.

The new policy covers a lot of different rules and regulations IMPD officers must follow. Some of the key points include:

Bans the use of choke holds

Prohibits the use of warning shots

Prohibits shooting at or from moving vehicles or occupants

Requires officers to use try to de-escalate a situation before using force

Directs IMPD officers to intervene and report when inappropriate force is used

Requires officers to only use force proportional to the situation

That means officers should use the minimum amount of force required based on the circumstances.

IMPD Asst. Chief Chris Bailey says that requires training that takes place beyond the classroom.

“It’s not easy to learn from a PowerPoint sitting in a classroom. We want to put officers in scenarios. Some scenarios we have faced as an agency and recreate those to see what we could have done better,” he explained.

This morning, we’re also hearing from some community groups about the new guidelines.

The Indianapolis chapter the NAACP says it’s a good start but may need some adjusting. One of their main concerns is that the policy requires IMPD officers to intervene and report when inappropriate force is used.

“My key is thing is making sure you have some sort of protecting essentially they’re going to be a whistleblower that officer from retaliation or turmoil,” said Indianapolis Branch NAACP Vice President Tyjuan Garrett.

All IMPD officers will complete in-classroom training over the next few weeks. The hope is to have situational training done during the first quarter of next year.