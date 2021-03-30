Indiana Counties deciding about restrictions, mask mandates

INDIANAPOLIS — With Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announcing the end of the statewide mask mandate, local health officials have been weighing the decision whether to continue requiring masks at the county level or follow the state.

Local health officials have until April 6 to make their decisions. Johnson County is one of the counties that has decided to follow the state’s lead. Johnson County Health Officer Dr. Craig Moorman said they made their decision partially based on recent trends in COVID-19 cases and positivity rates.

“On the one side, it’s nice to have things standardized statewide,” Moorman said. “But on the other end, all our counties are different, so I’m glad to have some flexibility.”

Meanwhile, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced the greater Indianapolis area will not lift its mask mandate nor remove capacity restrictions until health officials in Marion County call for an end to the public health order brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Other than local governments, private businesses and other entities may institute more stringent guidelines.

Hancock Health President and CEO Steve Long said in counties that don’t continue to enforce mask requirements, it will be crucial that businesses make their mask and social distancing policies clear for their customers. National chain stores and restaurants are likely to maintain national corporate policies.

Below are the counties that FOX59 has heard from regarding their decisions along with any statements that local governments provide. This story will be updated as local governments reach out with their decisions.

