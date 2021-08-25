What qualifies as an exemption to COVID-19 vaccine?

INDIANAPOLIS — Many businesses have started requiring COVID-19 vaccines, leading some to seek exemptions.

There is no single list of what qualifies employers or businesses to exempt a person from a vaccine mandate.

Experts, however, point to two reasons why someone could be granted an exemption.

Attorney Stephanie Hahn, who specializes in employment law, says an employee could qualify for an exemption if they have medical conditions or religious reasons.

“Employers can look at a request to make a decision, whether it is a solid request or doesn’t rise to the level of religious accommodation,” Hahn said.

“There are very few medical exemptions to receiving the vaccine but of course everyone should discuss their unique situation with their physicians,” said Dr. Cynthia Brown, associate professor of Clinical Medicine.

Dr. Brown is referring to possible exemptions for cancer patients, pregnant women or those with compromised immune systems. She still recommends those groups get the vaccine.

Dr. Brown feels only those who have an allergy to the vaccines’ components should truly be exempt, but she still encourages people to speak to their doctor.

Even still, employers have the power to decide if an exemption is legitimate.

If not — an employee could be fired.

“Employers can ultimately say you requested this exemption and the information you provided to us doesn’t rise to the level of meeting the exemption and ultimately say no and ultimately fire someone,” Hahn said.