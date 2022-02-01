What should I do if the power goes out during a winter storm?

Sad broke poor person unable to pay electric bill suffering from cold in her own unheated home during winter

As parts of Indiana brace for a severe storm, it’s important to make sure you’re as prepared as possible in case of a winter weather emergency.

With snow, ice, and rain in the forecast, widespread power outages are possible for thousands of Hoosiers. But do you know what the best course of action is if the power goes out in your home?

Turn off appliances

According to utility company AES Indiana, Hoosiers should turn off all appliances, including space heaters, furnace, water heaters and water pumps. They recommend you keep one lamp on to alert you when the power has been restored.

Turning appliances off can help avoid a circuit overload, which could cause your power to go out a second time.

Freezer/fridge doors

Don’t forget to keep the doors of your freezer and refrigerator shut.

AES reminds Hoosiers food will generally stay frozen for 36 to 48 hours in a fully loaded freezer if you keep the door closed. A half-full freezer will generally keep food frozen for 24 hours.

Avoid frozen pipes

If the temperature inside your home drops to 55°F or below, open your faucets slightly. A constant drip can prevent your pipes from freezing.

Be mindful of your surroundings

While you wait out the outage, AES advises your household to gather in a central room with an alternate heat source like a fireplace.

If you are using a portable generator to provide power, make sure there is plenty of ventilation and space from the heater to wherever your family is situated.

Keeping your blinds open during the day and covering windows with drapes or sheets at night can also help preserve power.

Patience is key

Utility companies like AES have thousands of customers, and restoring power after a widespread weather event can be a time staking process.

Often, companies’ first order of business following a storm is to investigate downed lines and ensure power is no longer flowing through them. It’s an important step to help prevent injuries and fires.

After that is completed, the focus can shift to restoring power to customers.

Customers can report outages and downed power lines at www.aesindiana.com or by calling 317.261.8111.