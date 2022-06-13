INDIANAPOLIS — With summer finally here, people may be tempted to take advantage of the warm evenings for fireworks displays. The Indiana Fire Marshal is wanting to make sure people are aware of state and local fireworks laws.

State law regulates fireworks use throughout the year. In general, it is legal to set off fireworks from 9 a.m. through 11 p.m. On state holidays, people can set off fireworks from 9 a.m. until midnight. However, local ordinances may limit these firework times.

However, local ordinances cannot limit fireworks use beyond state regulations for the following times:

June 29 to July 3 : from 5 p.m. until two hours after sunset;

: from 5 p.m. until two hours after sunset; July 4 : from 10 a.m. to midnight;

: from 10 a.m. to midnight; July 5 to July 9 : from 5 p.m. until two hours after sunset; and

: from 5 p.m. until two hours after sunset; and December 31: from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.

State law also dictates that only people 18 and older can buy fireworks. They can only be used on personal property, the property of someone who has approved the use of fireworks, or a location designated specifically for the use of consumer fireworks.

What is considered a consumer firework?

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) says many states and local fireworks prohibit or limit consumer fireworks. These are common fireworks and firecrackers sold for consumer use.

The following items are considered consumer fireworks by the CPSC:

shells and mortars

multiple tube devices

Roman candles

rockets

sparklers

firecrackers with no more than 50 milligrams of powder

novelty items, such as snakes airplanes ground spinners helicopters fountains party poppers



Not all of these items are prohibited outside specified times by municipal code. For specifics on what is limited, check your area’s fireworks ordinance.

What is the penalty for violating fireworks laws?

The Indiana State Police says people who violate the state fireworks law can be charged with a class “C” infraction. However, if a person recklessly, knowingly, or intentionally uses fireworks and the violation causes property damage, they can be charged with a class A misdemeanor.

If there is bodily injury it is enhanced to a Level 6 felony, and if there is death a Level 5 felony.

Municipalities may also specify civil penalties for violating their fireworks ordinances. For example, violators in Marion County face a fine between $100 and $2,500. The first offense carries a penalty of 100. The second offense within a 12-month period carries a minimum penalty of $500. Subsequent offenses carry civil penalties of up to $2,500.

What are the local ordinances around central Indiana?

People will want to be aware of local fireworks ordinances. We collected the ordinances for areas around Central Indiana including:

Marion County fireworks ordinance

It is only legal to light fireworks during certain times throughout the year. The earliest they can light fireworks in the summer is June 28. People can light fireworks during the following timeframes.

June 28-July 3 from 5 p.m. until two hours after sunset

July 4 from 10 a.m. until midnight

July 5-9 from 5 p.m. until two hours after sunset

From 10 a.m. December 31 until 10 a.m. January 1

Violators face a fine between $100 and $2,500. The first offense carries a penalty of 100. The second offense within a 12-month period carries a minimum penalty of $500. Subsequent offenses carry civil penalties of up to $2,500.

Hamilton County fireworks ordinances

We found ordinances in Hamilton County from Westfield, Fishers, Noblesville and Carmel.

Westfield fireworks ordinance

The Westfield City Council prohibits fireworks at all times and locations other than the following:

Between the hours of 5 p.m. and two hours after sunset on June 29, June 30, July 1, July 2, July 3, July 5, July 6, July 7, July 8, and July 9

Between the hours of 10 a.m. and midnight on July 4

Between the hours of 10:00 a.m. on December 31 and 1:00 a.m. on January 1

Any other time and location duly authorized by the City of Westfield by permit to be obtained prior to the scheduled event

Fishers fireworks ordinance

Fishers prohibits the use, display, or use of permits for consumer fireworks on any day or time other than the following:

Between 5 p.m. and two hours after sunset on June 29, June 30, July 1, July 2, July 3, July 5, July 6, July 7, July 8, and July 9;

Between 10 a.m. and midnight on July 4

Between 10 a.m. on December 31 and 1 a.m. on January 1

Noblesville fireworks ordinance

The City of Noblesville only allows consumer fireworks to be used within city limits during the following days and times:

Between 5 p.m. and two hours after sunset on June 29, June 30, July 1, July 2, July 3, July 5, July 6, July 7, July 8, and July 9.

Between 10 a.m. and midnight on July 4

Between 10 am on December 31 and 1 am on January 1.

Carmel fireworks ordinance

The City of Carmel says legal consumer fireworks can be shot off during the following days and times:

Between the hours of 5 p.m. and midnight on the following days: June 29, June 30, July 1, July 2, July 3 July 5, July 6, July 7, July 8, July 9

Between 10 a.m. and midnight on July 4.

Between 10 a.m. on December 31 and 1 a.m. on January 1.

Boone County fireworks ordinances

Whitestown fireworks ordinance

People in Whitestown can use legal consumer fireworks between 5 pm and 10:30 pm on any Friday and Saturday between Memorial Day and Labor Day. There are some exceptions throughout the year.

Between 10 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on the day of the Indianapolis 500

Between 2 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Memorial Day

Between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. (or 2 hours after sunset, in the event sunset is later than 9 p.m.) on June 29, June 30, July 1, July 2, July 3, July 5, July 6, July 7, July 8 and July 9

Between 10 a.m. and midnight on July 4th

Between 2:00 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on the third day of Diwali unless a different day of Diwali is selected by the Whitestown Human Relations Commission in a given year.

Between 2:00 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on the first day of the Chinese New Year

Between the hours of 5:00 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on the two days immediately prior to Labor Day

Between 2:00 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Labor Day

Between 10 a.m. on December 31st and 1 a.m. on January 1st

Between 2:00 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on January 1

On any other day designated by the Town Council for public fireworks display, between the hours of 2:00 p.m. on such day and 11:00 p.m. on such day.

Violators face a penalty of up to $300.

First offense: up to $75;

Second offense: up to $100

Third offense: up to $150

Fourth offense: up to $200

Fifth offense: up to $250

Sixth and subsequent offenses: up to $300

Lebanon fireworks ordinance

Lebanon probits people from throwing any firebrand or other ignited substance upon, through, along, or across any street, alley, sidewalk, lot or ground within the city.

The city notes that nothing in this section shall be construed to prohibit the use and exhibition of fireworks on July 4, Christmas Day, January 1 and President’s Day.

Madison County fireworks ordinances

Anderson fireworks ordinance

Anderson restricts the use of consumer fireworks to between the following days and times:

between 5:00 p.m. and two hours after sunset on June 29, June 30, July 1, July 2, July 3, July 5, July 6, July 7, July 8 and July 9

between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 midnight on July 4

between 10:00 a.m. on December 31 and 1:00 a.m. on January 1.

The city notes that the prohibition doesn’t apply to people using consumer fireworks for pest control purposes.

Hendricks County fireworks ordinances

Plainfield fireworks ordinance

Plainfield limits the use of fireworks within town limits to the following times and days:

between 5:00 p.m. and the two hours after sunset on June 29, June 30, July 1, July 2, July 3, July 5, July 6, July 7, July 8, and July 9

between 10:00 a.m. and midnight on Memorial Day, July 4 and Labor Day

between the hours of 10:00 a.m. on December 31 and 1:00 a.m. on January 1

The town also notes that fireworks can only be used on property owned or leased by the resident. They can’t be used on public property of the town unless approved in advance.

Avon fireworks ordinance

Avon states that consumer fireworks can only be used during the following times and days:

between 5 pm and two hours after sunset on June 29-July 3

10 am to midnight on July 4

between 5 pm and two hours after sunset on July 5-9

December 31st at 10 am to January 1st at 1 am

Morgan County fireworks ordinances

The county states that anyone who wants to conduct a public display of fireworks needs to get a permit from the Fire Marshal. They also need to deliver a written notice to all residences within one mile of where they are displaying the fireworks at least 48 hours before the display.

The county also states the person wanting to display the fireworks needs to mail a copy of the notice to the County Sheriff’s Department.

Johnson County fireworks ordinances

Franklin fireworks ordinance

The City of Franklin prohibits the use of commercial fireworks unless a permit is obtained from the state fire marshall. However, people 18 or older can use the following consumer fireworks between the hours of ten a.m. to ten p.m. on days that are not considered holidays.

Dipped stick or wire sparklers. However total pyrotechnic composition may not exceed one hundred (100) grams per item. Devices containing chlorate or perchlorate salts may not exceed five (5) grams in total composition per item.

Cylindrical fountains.

Cone fountains.

Illuminating torches.

Wheels

Ground spinners.

Flitter sparklers.

Snakes or glow worms.

Smoke devices.

Trick noisemakers, which include: Party poppers Booby traps Snappers Trick matches Cigarette loads Auto burglar alarms



People 18 or older can also use consumer fireworks on the following holidays:

Between 5 p.m. and two hours after sunset on June 29, June 30, July 1, July 2, July 3, July 5, July 6, July 7, July 8 and July 9

Between 10 a.m. and midnight on July 4

Between 10 a.m. on December 31 and 1 a.m. on January 1

The city requires people that get a permit for firework displays also obtain a certificate of insurance naming the City of Franklin, Indiana as an additional insured for the payment of all damages that may be caused to a person or persons in the amount of $1 Million and $1 for damage to property.

Violating the ordinance may be subject to enforcement action and other available legal remedies. Any owner who violates the ordinance may be subject to the following monetary penalties, in addition to reasonable attorney’s fees incurred by the city in the prosecution of the violation:

For the first offense: a fine of twenty-five dollars ($25.00).

For the second offense: a fine of fifty dollars ($50.00).

For the subsequent offenses: a fine of one hundred dollars ($100.00).

Shelby County fireworks ordinances

Shelbyville fireworks ordinance

The city limits the use of consumer fireworks to the following days and times:

Between 5:00 p.m. and two hours after sunset on June 29, June 30, July 1, July 2, July 3, July 5, July 6, July 7, July 8, and July 9;

Between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 midnight on July 4

Between 10:00 a.m. on December 31 and 1:00 a.m. on January 1

The city notes that state statutes override any restrictions that conflict.

Monroe County fireworks ordinances

The county restricts the use of fireworks to the following days and times:

between 5:00 p.m. and two hours after sunset on June 29 through July 3 and July 5 through July 9

between 10:00 a.m. and midnight on July 4

between 10:00 a.m. on December 31 and 1:00 a.m. on January 1.

Bartholomew County fireworks ordinances

In general, the county states that consumer fireworks may only be used at special discharge locations, the property of the person using the firework, or the property of another who has given the individual permission to use fireworks on their property.

The county notes that people setting off fireworks may be held liable for any resulting injuries or damage caused to another person or their property. Only people who are 18 or older can use or possess fireworks unless an adult is present and responsible at the location of possession or use.



Columbus fireworks ordinance

The City of Columbus limits the time frame for use of consumer fireworks to the following time frames:

June 29 through July 3 and July 5 through July 9 between 5:00 PM and two hours after sunset. Regardless of what time sunset occurs, no later than 11 P.M.

July 4 and December 31 between 10:00 AM and midnight.

Howard County fireworks ordinances

Howard County restricts the use of fireworks to the following dates and times:

• From 10 a.m. New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, to 1 a.m. Jan. 1.

• Memorial Day, beginning at 5 p.m. until two hours after sunset.

• Labor Day, beginning at 5 p.m. until two hours after sunset.

• Independence Day, between the hours of 10 a.m. and midnight.

• Veterans Day, beginning at 5 p.m. until two hours after sunset.

• On June 29-30 and July 2, July 3 and July 5-9 beginning at 5 p.m. until two hours after sunset.

The county notes that fireworks can be used on additional days and times if the request is made in writing 30 days prior and approved by the council.