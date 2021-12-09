What we know so far about the Delphi Murders

DELPHI, Ind. — It has been almost five years since Abby and Libby went to the Monon High Bridge, never to return home. Here is what we know so far about the case.

An investigation began on February 13, 2017 when family members reported them missing. The search resumed in the morning, and their bodies were found around noon on February 14.

The case sparked national media attention and endless speculation as the killer remains on the loose years later.

Lately, a new lead has developed with police appealing for tips about the “anthony_shots” social media profile. Time will tell if this will eventually lead to answers about what happened to Abby and Libby on that February day.

Below is an interactive timeline of everything we know so far about the Delphi case.