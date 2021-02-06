What you can expect from Super Bowl ads this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — With the Colts not in the Super Bowl, there may be many Hoosiers looking forward to the advertisements more than the game.

“We won’t see too much that is controversial,” talks Indiana University (IU) marketing professor Brian Vanderschee, “I think there will be a focus on community and connection, some comic relief.”

Big names like Pepsi and Coke have already backed out of pushing their flagship brands during the big game. Anheuser-Busch did something similar with their advertising money that would have gone toward Budweiser ads.

“[They are] going to contribute what would have been $5 million over a 30 second spot to vaccine awareness,” explains IU Director of Center for Brand Leadership Jon Quinn, “What makes a good Super Bowl ad is staying true to your brand, your brand purpose, and not stepping out and trying to do a one-off for the Super Bowl.”

Marketing experts expect brands to target nostalgia when it comes to ads. The idea is to think back to a time before the pandemic. They believe we may see fewer ads from struggling industries like car companies or new movie releases. With the headline brands stepping aside, there may be some newcomers looking to make an impact.

“Ones that focus on work from home or eat from home,” expects Vanderschee.

“A couple brands are really going to come out and leverage small businesses because small businesses were hurt so badly,” details Quinn, “Uber Eats’ spot using Wayne’s World and talking about supporting small business.”

If you like lighthearted commercials, our experts believe you are in for a treat. With the scope of the pandemic, they expect the majority to be silly and playful. When it comes to patriotism, they are expecting a heavy push on unity.