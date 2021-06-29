What you need to know about Indiana and local fireworks ordinances

INDIANAPOLIS — As Hoosiers get ready to celebrate the Fourth of July, the Indiana Fire Marshal is wanting to make sure people are aware of state and local fireworks laws.

State law regulates fireworks use throughout the year. In general, it is legal to set off fireworks from 9 a.m. through 11 p.m. On state holidays, people can set off fireworks from 9 a.m. until midnight. However, local ordinances may limit these firework times.

However, local ordinances cannot limit fireworks use beyond state regulations for the following times:

June 29 to July 3 : from 5 p.m. until two hours after sunset;

: from 5 p.m. until two hours after sunset; July 4 : from 10 a.m. to midnight;

: from 10 a.m. to midnight; July 5 to July 9 : from 5 p.m. until two hours after sunset; and

: from 5 p.m. until two hours after sunset; and December 31: from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.

State law also dictates that only people 18 and older can buy fireworks. They can only be used on personal property, the property of someone who has approved the use of fireworks or a location designated specifically for the use of consumer fireworks.

The Indiana State Police says people who who violates the state fireworks law can be charged with a class “C” infraction. However, if a person recklessly, knowingly, or intentionally uses fireworks and the violation causes property damage, they can be charged with a class A misdemeanor. If there is bodily injury it is enhanced to a Level 6 felony, and if there is death a Level 5 felony.

People will also want to be aware of local fireworks ordinances. We collected the ordinances for areas around Central Indiana including:

Marion County

Hamilton County

Boone County

Madison County

Hendricks County

Morgan County

Johnson County

Shelby County

Monroe County

Bartholomew County

Howard County

Anyone who sees someone violating state or local fireworks ordinances is encouraged to contact their local police department’s non-emergency line. You can find details about each area’s local ordinances below: