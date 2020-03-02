Skip to content
Fox 59
Indianapolis
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crimetracker
Politics
Hidden History
Remarkable Women
National & World
Washington DC Bureau
Strategic Wealth
Community Hero
Health
FOX59 Links
Hoosier Lottery
Pack the Pantries
Coronavirus
Weather
Forecast
Maps & Radar
Watches and Warnings
Closings
Weather Blog
Your Weather Pics
Camera Network
Submit Your Weather Closings
Register your School/Business
Traffic
Morning News
Where’s Sherman?
Your Town Friday
Pay it Forward
Stretching Your Dollar
Kylee’s Kitchen
Be Our Guest
Angela Answers
Mommy Magic
Living Well
Sports
Big Time Basketball
Colts
Pacers
Japan 2020
Chase For The Championship
Podcasts
Indy Justice
Colts Blue Zone
IN Focus
Full Steam Ahead
Contests
Contact Us
Team
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
What's Trending
Cleaning for COVID-19? Avoid these dangerous chemical combos
Video
Studios push new movies into homes as cinemas close nationwide
Video
Bonkers reveal stuns host, audience on ‘The Masked Singer’
Video
Chick-fil-A will start selling bottles of its signature sauce
Video
Komodo dragon with no partner gives birth at Chattanooga Zoo
More What's Trending Headlines
Car dealership in North Carolina offers safe place for homeless park and sleep at night
Video
2-legged hound named Lieutenant Dan competes to be next Cadbury Bunny
Dolly Parton wants to be on the cover of Playboy for her 75th birthday
Video
Five reasons you should take a nap on National Napping Day
Florida dog missing for over 2 months found in Michigan
Dunkin’ enters breakfast battle with free donuts every Friday this month
Video
Fed up with thieves, homeowner fights back with sprinkler-powered security system
Video
Public Enemy kicks out Flavor Flav after campaign dispute
Blue Bell’s new flavor lives up to its name by including 3 types of cookie dough
Cubs player helps Indiana couple with gender reveal
Video
Popular
Gov. Holcomb announces all schools closed until at least May 1, state testing canceled
Video
DEA raids target large-scale drug trafficking ring across Indianapolis
Video
Coronavirus now in 22 Indiana counties; Marion County has 19 confirmed cases
Video
BLOG: Coronavirus updates from Indiana and around the country
Video
One of the leading doctors in the state warns of pending COVID-19 patient surge
Video
Brazil’s Christ the Redeemer statue lit up with flags of nations affected by coronavirus pandemic
Video
Weather
Travel advisories issued in central Indiana due to COVID-19
Video
Hair and nail salons battle with a decision to keep employees and clients safe
Video