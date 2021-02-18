4 Indy area eateries named in Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat in 2021

INDIANAPOLIS — Four Indianapolis area restaurants earned a spot on Yelp’s list of Top 100 Places to Eat in 2021.

Here’s where they landed in descending order:

74. Pho Vn Cuisine – Fishers, IN

Pho Vn Cuisine, courtesy of Yelp user Michael M.

Pho Vn Cuisine in Fishers is described as a “Vietnamese restaurant is known for its modern interpretation of classic dishes and its insistence on only using high quality fresh ingredients.” You can find it at 9773 E 116th Street in Fishers.

62. Egg Roll Number 1

Egg Roll Number 1, courtesy of Yelp User Leah A.

Egg Roll Number 1 is located in the Beech Grove area at 4540 S. Emerson Avenue. Yelp users describe it as “fast quick service which a huge menu option” and having a “very classic take on their dishes in the best way possible.”

44. A2Z Cafe

A2Z Cafe, photo courtesy of Yelp user Ashley B.

A2Z Cafe is on Indy’s north side at 4705 E. 96th Street. The restaurant prides itself on serving delicious food while also “sharing the warm hospitality that used to be found in Mom & Pop diners and cafes in small towns across the country.”

24. Chris’s Ice Cream

Chris’s Ice Cream, courtesy of Yelp user Allison F.

Also on the north side, Chris’s Ice Cream was the top ranked Indy eatery among the Yelp community. The restaurant also serves Mexican food with some Yelp users claiming it is the best Mexican food in the city. You can find it at 1405 E. 86th Street.

The list was made with the help of Yelp users who submitted the restaurants they are most looking forward to returning to in 2021.

Yelp’s data science team then analyzed the submissions to determine the top restaurants by ratings, number of reviews, and volume of submissions, with geographic representation based on equal share of submissions of top-rated restaurants nationally.

The list was then finalized with Yelp Community Managers around the country.