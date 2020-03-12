Bonkers reveal stuns host, audience on ‘The Masked Singer’

SPOILERS AHEAD! The following post contains information about last night’s episode of The Masked Singer on FOX.

Stop now if you haven’t seen the episode!

A bonkers reveal on The Masked Singer stunned the audience.

“The bear” took the stage to sing Sir Mix-a-lot’s signature tune “Baby Got Back.”

Inside the costume?

Sarah Palin, Alaska’s former governor and Sen. John McCain’s running mate in the 2008 election.

“This might be the most shocked I’ve ever been on this show,” host Nick Cannon said of the reveal.

According to Variety, Palin was the first star ousted from Group C, the final of three groups of six celebrities competing in the show.

Why the bear costume?

Palin explained it this way, according to Variety:

“The bear is part of my nickname growing up and the whole ‘Mama Bear’ thing, and they’re in Alaska. They’re in their front yards. Bear was easy. I was so appreciative of ‘The Masked Singer,’ they let me exploit men. I changed the lyrics and it was all about men.” Sarah Palin