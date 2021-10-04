Brach’s names Indiana 1 of the top consumers of candy corn

Treat yourself! October 30 is National Candy Corn Day. According to the National Confectioners Association, more than 35 million pounds of the tricolored candy will be produced this year.

It’s that time of year where people must pick a side — either for or against candy corn.

While some people swear by the stuff (especially with peanuts), others say it’s plain disgusting.

Brach’s is the number one producer of candy corn in the U.S. and has compiled a list of the 20 states that consume the most of yellow-orange-white kernels.

Calling Team Candy Corn! BRACH’S® Unveils List of Top 20 U.S. States that Consume the Most of the Classic Halloween Treat

Indiana made the top half, coming in at number 10.

The top 5 states are:

California Texas Florida New York Michigan

Brach’s says it came up with the ranking by looking at candy corn sales of its classic flavors with includes a standalone bag of candy corn and its autumn mix, which is candy corn, harvest corn, and mellowcreme pumpkins.

The states with the lowest candy corn sales are:

Alabama Hawaii Nebraska Vermont Wisconsin