Cheez-It celebrates 100th anniversary with cracker-filled cake; where you can get one

Cheez-It is celebrating its 100th anniversary in an unexpectedly sweet way! It’s partnered with celebrity chef Stephanie Izard to create the Cheez-Itennial Cake.

The James Beard award-winning chef of Chicago bakery Sugargoat says each cake has an entire box worth of Cheez-It crackers inside. There’s ground Cheez-It flour in the batter and Cheez-It and shortbread crumble.

The cake will be sold in a limited run on Goldbelly. According to its website, it’s “balanced to salty-sweet perfection with swirls of caramel throughout, hints of strawberry in the icing, and chocolate-covered Cheez-It crackers popping out the top to join the party!”

A set number of the cakes will be sold each day from May 17 through May 20. It retails for $49.