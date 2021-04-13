Children’s Museum of Indianapolis up for best children’s museum in the US

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s already known as the biggest children’s museum in the U.S. (and the world), but is the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis also the best?

We think so!

The museum in downtown Indianapolis has been nominated for the 2021 10Best Reader’s Choice travel awards in the Best Children’s Museum category.

You can vote for the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis once a day every day until Monday, May 10.

It’s a tight race so far. At the time of publishing, the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is in second place behind the Magic House of St. Louis, Missouri.

The winners will be announced on 10Best on Friday, May 21 at noon.