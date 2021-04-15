Colts safety Julian Blackmon wows with lullaby to newborn daughter

INDIANAPOLIS — A heartwarming video of an Indianapolis Colts player recently became a trending hit on Twitter and TikTok.

Colts safety and new dad Julian Blackmon stole hearts when he was caught on video singing You’ll Be in My Heart to his baby girl Zella.

Her favorite Lullaby 🤍 pic.twitter.com/rG1G47mIGJ — Julian Blackmon (@JumpManJu32) April 14, 2021

Blackmon says the Phil Collins song from Disney’s Tarzan is already the favorite lullaby of Zella, who was born on April 7.

Fans are loving the video with many impressed by just how well the Colts defenseman can sing!

Teammate Darius Leonard is also sending some praise.

Congratulations on the little one @JumpManJu32! Now the real work starts man. That little girl is going to change your world and make you a better man. Welcome to the girl dad club. Keep singing and loving your beautiful little girl. https://t.co/6p3fMJfHCt — Darius Leonard (@dsleon45) April 14, 2021

He responded to the video, telling Blackmon, “welcome to the girl dad club.”