Converse honors Crispus Attucks 1955 state championship winning team with special edition shoe

Converse is paying homage to the first all-Black team to win Indiana’s state high school basketball championship, the 1954-1955 Crispus Attucks Tigers.

A shoe has been designed in their honor for Converse’s second Breaking Down Barriers collection. Crispus Attucks’ win in 1955 came when school segregation was still a hotly contested issue. Many believe the school’s win ultimately helped bring down racial barriers for generations to come.

1955 Crispus Attucks team

In addition to the shoe, Converse made a $50,000 donation to Crispus Attucks High School’s athletic department.

“This collaboration with Converse has been so special. From the opportunity to share the rich history of the Crispus Attucks basketball program to seeing that history woven into the design of these shoes has been remarkable,” said Chris Hawkins, Crispus Attucks’ athletic director and head boys basketball coach.

“They’ve proven this campaign is about so much more than the game of basketball, they’ve invested in our school and our students to ensure they have the resources necessary to push past their own barriers in life. For that, we are grateful.”

The new Converse shoe highlights the 1954-1955 Crispus Attucks team’s colors, as well as materials representative of their varsity letterman’s jacket.

The shoe comes in both the Chuck 70 model and the Pro Leather model. The Chuck 70 features the Crispus Attucks’ tiger logo on the tongue, while the Pro Leather displays the tiger logo on the heel.

They are both for sale now on Converse’s website and at select retailers.