Dollar General concept store coming to Mass Ave

INDIANAPOLIS — A new concept store from Dollar General – DGX – will be opening up soon on Massachusetts Avenue downtown.

In a release, Dollar General announced the new store is currently under construction at Penrose on Mass at 530 Massachusetts Ave., Suite 130, with a completion scheduled for late July.

“We are excited for the opportunity to serve downtown communities and city-dwellers with the essentials they need in a convenient, easy-to-shop format through our DGX store,” said Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and development.

Dollar General said the new DGX stores have a modern design and will provide affordable retail options for customers in vibrant metropolitan city centers.

The company added that DGX stores have fresh fruits and vegetables, an expanded health and beauty section, frozen and refrigerated food offerings, pet supplies, candies and snacks, paper products and home cleaning supplies.

“We look forward to the opportunity to serve metropolitan customers in exciting downtown living environments with value and convenience on quality products,” Nieser said. “Ultimately, we seek to help customers save money on the things they need so they have funds left to purchase the items they want.”

Information on employment opportunities are available on an interactive map here.