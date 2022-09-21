Seattle-based Elysian Brewing is making craft beer look like child’s play with a brew in honor of a famous red-haired killer doll.

While many breweries use the fall season to roll out their pumpkin-themed ales, Elysian is going with a more terrifying turn with its CHUCKY: A Killer Wit Beer release.

As Elysian describes it, the CHUCKY witbier is “saturated with blood-red cranberry juice and entangled with pumpkin mangled into a puree.”

The brewery says you may want to drink with caution.

Elysian Brewing

Apparently when an Elysian brewer saw someone had made their way into a batch of cranberries at the brewery, he followed the little red footsteps and ran into Chucky, the maniacal doll who regularly slaughters beings three times his size.

As Elysian tells it, Chucky narrowly escaped the brewery by jumping into the (gasp!) brew tank.

“Do we think the beer is now possessed by Chucky? Absolutely,” the brewery wrote in a release.

The limited release beer has a 5.3% ABV and is also flavored with chamomile and cinnamon.

CHUCKY: A Killer Wit Bier is a collaboration with USA Network and SYFY as the second season of “Chucky” premieres on October 5.

You can use Elysian’s beer finder to see where it is served and sold nearest you.