Enjoy more than a million lights synchronized to Christmas music at the Indiana State Fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS – For many Hoosiers, Christmas can’t get here soon enough.

Christmas Nights of Lights will return to the Indiana State Fairgrounds this weekend. This year’s drive-through show features new music, a longer route and additional light displays.

It’ll be open from dusk until 10 p.m., with extended hours on the weekends, from Nov. 13 through Jan. 3. Learn more here.

Visitors can expect a two-mile ride through more than a million LED lights synchronized to Christmas music.

The cost is $7 per person, with children 3 and under getting in free.

The event also offers a “Carload Special”:

Up to 7 passengers, $30

10-15 passengers, $50

16-35 passengers, $75

36+ passengers, $100

To receive “Carload Special” pricing, all passengers must be in one vehicle, organizers said.

Vehicles must be no more than 11 feet tall to make it through the display. Visits should enter the Fairgrounds at Gate 12, 1698 E. 42nd Street, Indianapolis, IN 46205.

Cash and major credit cards will be accepted at the gate; customers can also buy tickets online for a completely “touchless” experience.

If you plan to go, here are a few tips:

Avoid the lines, plan your visit early in the season or on a weekday. If you want to visit on a weekend, try arriving after 9 p.m. Any cars still in line at time of closing WILL be permitted to enter and enjoy the show. ​

Make a quick stop at the portable toilets at the beginning of the show.

Know how to turn off your headlights — Google how to do this in advance, if needed.

Tour buses with more than a 35-person capacity or limos will not be admitted, as those vehicles are unable to drive safely through the show.

Vehicles over 11’ tall will not be able to access the light show, due to height restrictions at the entrance.

Tennessee-based Titan Light Shows, Inc., produced the show.