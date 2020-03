Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTERVILLE, Calif. – Fed up with thieves in her neighborhood, a California homeowner fought back with a unique security system.

Thieves have been stealing tools and other items in the Porterville area.

Katie Camarena posted video of the sprinkler-powered system set up at her home.

The video shows a man riding up to the house on a bike. As he approaches, the motion-activated sprinkler system kicks in.

The system proved to be quite the deterrent!