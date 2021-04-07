Feeling lucky? Doritos Roulette coming back to store shelves

Doritos chips, a Frito Lay brand, on display at JJ&F Market in in Palo Alto, Calif., Monday, Feb. 9, 2009. Pepsico is parent company of the Frito Lays brand. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)

Doritos is reintroducing a spicy gamble for chip lovers. After a six-year hiatus, Doritos Roulette is returning.

Delish reports the chips will be sold at Walmart stores starting on April 12.

If you didn’t tempt your taste buds during the original launch in 2015, Doritos Roulette is a pretty simple concept to master.

The bags are mainly made up of Nacho Cheese Doritos but inside each bag are a few super spicy “fiery hot” versions of the chip.

The chips will be sold for around $3 a bag.

Doritos has not indicated whether the Roulette will be a permanent offering.