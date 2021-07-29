Football frenzy: See which NFL fans drink the most

CLEVELAND, OH – SEPTEMBER 20: Antonio Callaway #11, Rashard Higgins #81 and Damion Ratley #18 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate with fans after a 21-17 win over the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 20, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

(WJW) – No matter how good or bad your NFL team is, some fans have reputations for being big drinkers.

A new survey is shedding light on which fans drink the most.

The Indianapolis Colts have some of the most loyal fans around, but are they the biggest imbibers?

Here’s how SportsHandle ranked fans according to drinks per game:

Cincinnati Bengals – 5.2 Baltimore Ravens – 4.7 Buffalo Bills – 4.5 Chicago Bears – 4.5 Carolina Panthers – 4.4 Denver Broncos – 4.4 Los Angeles Chargers – 4.4 Cleveland Browns – 4.3 Los Angeles Rams – 4.3 Detroit Lions – 4.1 Atlanta Falcons – 3.9 Houston Texans – 3.8 Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 3.8 Dallas Cowboys – 3.7 Green Bay Packers – 3.7 Indianapolis Colts – 3.7 New York Jets – 3.7 Washington Football Team – 3.7 Jacksonville Jaguars – 3.6 Las Vegas Raiders – 3.6 New Orleans Saints – 3.6 Kansas City Chiefs – 3.5 Pittsburgh Steelers – 3.5 Arizona Cardinals – 3.4 New York Giants – 3.4 Philadelphia Eagles – 3.4 Miami Dolphins – 3.3 Seattle Seahawks – 3.3 Minnesota Vikings – 3.2 New England Patriots – 3.0 Tennessee Titans – 3.0 San Francisco 49ers – 2.6

