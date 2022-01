You may recognize Kayla Sullivan as our former FOX59 statehouse reporter.

Now the whole country recognizes her as a viral TikToker. She’s gaining attention for a TikTok video she posted of her “reporting” on her toddler son’s tantrum at Olive Garden.

The video has racked up more than 27 million views, has been recognized by several news outlets and even Steve Harvey! We talked to Kayla about her inspiration behind the video and her newfound fame.

