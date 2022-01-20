Fortville favorite makes Yelp’s list of Top 100 restaurants of 2022

Are you someone that doesn’t eat at a restaurant without checking out its Yelp reviews first?

The review app has released its yearly Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S. list, and a Fortville institution made the list!

FoxGardin Kitchen & Ale was the sole Hoosier eatery on the list, ranking at #52.

Yelp describes the Fortville restaurant as a chef-owned gastropub with a “menu that ranges from creative comfort foods to fine-dining specialties.”

So what does Yelp recommend if you visit FoxGardin Kitchen & Ale?

“Try crispy fish tacos with chimichurri sour cream and fire-roasted salsa, or the Even On Sunday Chicken Sandwich with a kick of sriracha mayo. Fans also praise the Jalapeño Bacon Beer Cheese Soup.”

Yelp users were asked which restaurants they were most excited to go to in 2022. Yelp’s data science team then analyzed the submission to determine top restaurants by ratings, number of reviews, and volume of submissions. Yelp Community Managers also had input on the final rankings.