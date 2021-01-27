Get paid $3,000 and earn a new mattress just by sleeping

You could get $3,000 and a new mattress just by sleeping.

SleepJunkie, which bills itself as a sleep science and review platform, is looking for a true “Sleeping Beauty” for this absolute “dream” job.

The company will send someone three top-rated mattresses over a two-month period. That individual will sleep in those mattresses and provide their honest feedback on each one.

For those efforts, the chosen “Sleeping Beauty” will receive $3,000 and the mattress of their choice up to a $1,500 value.

In a roundabout way, the coronavirus pandemic inspired the promotion. SleepJunkie said its research showed internet searches about sleep have risen over the last 12 months, with many people searching for information about getting enough sleep or inquiring about new mattresses.

The company said those types of searches reached a five-year high at the end of 2020.

Interested? Here’s the type of person SleepJunkie is looking for:

In order to be the right fit for the role you will need to be a self-starter, available to work immediately and independently, have clear writing skills, good evaluation skills and be exceptionally good at sleeping!

The company said the person chosen will have to sleep alone to “ensure an undisturbed night’s sleep.”

You can learn more and sign up here.