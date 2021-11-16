Highest-rated restaurants in Indianapolis, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Indianapolis using rankings from Tripadvisor. These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

1 / 30 // Tripadvisor

#30. The Library Restaurant and Pub

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (621 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2610 S Lynhurst Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46241-8629

– Read more on Tripadvisor

2 / 30 // Tripadvisor

#29. Tastings A Wine Experience

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (316 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Wine Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 50 W Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46204-3402

– Read more on Tripadvisor

3 / 30// Tripadvisor

#28. Mesh

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (468 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 725 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204-1608

– Read more on Tripadvisor

4 / 30// Tripadvisor

#27. Brozinni Pizzeria

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (176 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8810 S Emerson Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46237-8581

– Read more on Tripadvisor

5 / 30// Tripadvisor

#26. Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,064 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 117 E Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46204-3600

– Read more on Tripadvisor

6 / 30// Tripadvisor

#25. Iozzo’s Garden of Italy

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (345 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Seafood, Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 946 S Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46225-1337

– Read more on Tripadvisor

7 / 30// Tripadvisor

#24. Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (389 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Wine Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3815 E 96th St, Indianapolis, IN 46240-1421

– Read more on Tripadvisor

8 / 30// Tripadvisor

#23. OP Italian

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (661 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Wine Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 10 S West St, Indianapolis, IN 46204-2709

– Read more on Tripadvisor

9 / 30// Tripadvisor

#22. Shapiro’s Delicatessen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,093 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Deli

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 808 S Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46225-1335

10 / 30// Tripadvisor

#21. The Eagle on Mass Ave

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (297 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Brew Pub, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 310 Massachusetts Ave Corner of Delaware and Mass Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204-2109

– Read more on Tripadvisor

11 / 30// Tripadvisor

#20. Bru Burger Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (915 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 410 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204-1502

– Read more on Tripadvisor

12 / 30// Tripadvisor

#19. Nada

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (515 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 11 W Maryland St, Indianapolis, IN 46204-3518

– Read more on Tripadvisor

13 / 30// Tripadvisor

#18. Fire by the Monon

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (167 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6523 Ferguson St, Indianapolis, IN 46220-1179

– Read more on Tripadvisor

14 / 30// Tripadvisor

#17. Bosphorus Istanbul Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (311 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Turkish

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 935 S East St, Indianapolis, IN 46225-1321

– Read more on Tripadvisor

15 / 30// Tripadvisor

#16. Tony’s of Indianapolis

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (104 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 110 W Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46204-3431

– Read more on Tripadvisor

16 / 30// Tripadvisor

#15. St. Elmo Steak House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,613 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 127 S Illinois St, Indianapolis, IN 46225-1079

– Read more on Tripadvisor

17 / 30// Tripadvisor

#14. Harry and Izzy’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,887 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 153 S Illinois St, Indianapolis, IN 46225-1079

– Read more on Tripadvisor

18 / 30// Tripadvisor

#13. Yolk – City Way

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (297 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Diner, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 220 E South St Cityway, Indianapolis, IN 46204-3755

– Read more on Tripadvisor

19 / 30// Tripadvisor

#12. Union 50

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (350 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 620 N East St, Indianapolis, IN 46202-3421

– Read more on Tripadvisor

20 / 30// Tripadvisor

#11. Mama Carolla’s Old Italian Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (416 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1031 E 54th St, Indianapolis, IN 46220-3219

– Read more on Tripadvisor

21 / 30// Tripadvisor

#10. Bluebeard

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (402 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 653 Virginia Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46203-1755

– Read more on Tripadvisor

22 / 30// Tripadvisor

#9. Seasons 52

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (709 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8650 Keystone Xing, Indianapolis, IN 46240

– Read more on Tripadvisor

23 / 30// Tripadvisor

#8. Burger Theory at the Holiday Inn Indianapolis Airport

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (490 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8555 Stansted Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46241-9001

– Read more on Tripadvisor

24 / 30// Tripadvisor

#7. Ruth’s Chris Steak House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (509 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 45 S Illinois St Circle Centre Mall, Indianapolis, IN 46204

25 / 30// Tripadvisor

#6. Cafe Patachou

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (991 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 225 W Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46204-3435

– Read more on Tripadvisor

26 / 30// Tripadvisor

#5. High Velocity

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,036 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 10 S West St JW Marriott Indianapolis, Indianapolis, IN 46204-2709

– Read more on Tripadvisor

27 / 30// Tripadvisor

#4. The Capital Grille

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (864 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 40 W Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46204

28 / 30// Tripadvisor

#3. Livery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (175 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Latin, Central American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 720 N College Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46202

– Read more on Tripadvisor

29 / 30// Tripadvisor

#2. Conner’s Kitchen + Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (520 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 350 West Maryland St, Indianapolis, IN 46225

– Read more on Tripadvisor

30 / 30// Tripadvisor

#1. Vida

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (233 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 601 E New York St Corner of New York and Park, Indianapolis, IN 46202

– Read more on Tripadvisor