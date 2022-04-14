PASADENA, Calif. — What’s better than a freshly baked pretzel? How about a free freshly baked pretzel?

Wetzel’s Pretzels is giving away one Original Pretzel to every customer after 3 p.m. on National Pretzel Day on Tuesday, April 26.

Wetzel’s has dubbed the holiday National Wetzel Day as the freebie promo heads into its eighth year.

“This event is about so much more than a free pretzel – it’s about cultivating those delightful moments of fresh-baked joy in your day,” said Jennifer Schuler, CEO of Wetzel’s Pretzels.

Photo from Global Newswire

It’s really as easy as it sounds. Just show up and ask for a free pretzel. You don’t have to spend any money to quality, although the offer is only good for one pretzel for each person.

Wetzel’s say the entire company, including the CEO, will suit up in the uniforms typically worn by crew members on National Pretzel Day.

People who follow Wetzel’s on TikTok can also score a free pretzel on April 27 once a promo code is revealed via the video sharing app. That offer is only good with the purchase of another pretzel.

You can also get a free pretzel item by downloading the Wetzel app.