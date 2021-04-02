Indy area restaurants offering Easter specials

INDIANAPOLIS — Easter brunch can be one of the most attended meals of the year for restaurants throughout the Indy area.

So which breakfast and lunch hot spots are serving up deals this Easter Sunday? Is your favorite brunch spot even going to be open? If you don’t plan on going out, are there any restaurants offering special carryout meals for Easter?

Here’s what we were able to find out.

Binkley’s Kitchen and Bar (Open)

Binkley’s Kitchen and Bar in the SoBro area is serving up a special Easter brunch menu. The restaurant is serving brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The menu includes eggs benedict, breakfast burritos, and chicken and waffles.

Milktooth (Closed)

According to the restaurant’s Instagram, the Fletcher Place eatery will be closed on Easter Sunday.

The Capital Grille (Open, special carryout)

The Capital Grille in downtown Indy is offering a three-course carryout meal for Easter. You can add a meal that serves two or a meal that feeds four to six. The two-person meal features a whole rack of bone-in filet weighing around 20 ounces. The bundle that feeds 4-6 people is served with a whole rack of bone-in filet weighing around 40 ounces.

Good Morning Mama’s (Closed)

The Broad Ripple breakfast spot will be closed this Easter Sunday.

Metro Diner (Open, special carryout)

Metro Diner (various locations) will offer an Easter Heat & Serve feast that with options to serve one, four, or eight. It comes with your choice of turkey or ham, traditional sides, and pie.

Public Greens (Open)

Public Greens (Broad Ripple location) is offering baked French toast brulee with whipped creme fraiche, berries & maple syrup as part of its Easter menu.⁠⁠

Gallery Pastry Bar (Open)

The Broad Ripple location is offering a Pastry Chef brunch. You’re asked to call 317-820-5526, ext. 1 for reservations. The downtown location is serving up its regular brunch menu.

DISCLAIMER: This is just a sampling of some of the restaurants open on Easter Sunday. If a restaurant is not mentioned, it does not mean it is closed for the holiday or that it is not serving an Easter special.