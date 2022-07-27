Indianapolis native Brendan Fraser — who starred in popular movies such as “The Mummy” and “George of the Jungle” — plays a 600-pound man in a new film titled, “The Whale.”

Frasier will play a reclusive English teacher suffering from severe obesity who attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for one last chance at redemption.

Brendan Fraser The Whale
(Courtesy A24)

Actress Sadie Sink — who plays Max in Netflix’s Stranger Things, which is set in Indiana — also stars in the movie.

The R-rated movie was directed by Oscar-winner Darren Aronofsky, whose notable work includes “Black Swan,” “The Wrestler” and “Mother!”

“The Whale” will be released at Italy’s Venice Film Festival in September.