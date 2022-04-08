INDIANAPOLIS — A piemaker with a shop in Indianapolis emerged victorious after a pie face-off with a Key West opponent on CBS’s The Talk.

Clarissa Morley, owner of Pots & Pans Pie Co. in Indy, put her Hoosier Pie to the test against a Key Lime Pie from Kermit’s Key West Key Lime Shoppe. The Indiana versus Flordia pie showdown took place on The Talk’s Food Face-Off that aired on Friday.

Clarissa’s pie in the challenge is her take on a classic: Indiana’s unofficial state pie Hoosier Pie, which is also known as Sugar Cream Pie. Clarissa amended the recipe to include a creme brulee finish atop the pie, which ended up being the winning factor as the judges called her pie “magical.”

Clarissa began her pie business at a local farmer’s market in 2016. Her pies proved so popular that by 2018, she opened a brick-and-mortar location of Pots & Pans Pie Co. while still in her 20’s. Try these delicious pies for yourself by visiting Pots & Pans Pie Co. located at 4915 N College Ave.

Pots & Pans Pie Co. also offers “take and bake pies.”

“Our pies are better when you take them home to share with your family,” Clarissa said.

Watch CBS’s The Talk or catch the Food Face-Off in the video above.