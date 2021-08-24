Introducing Adventurefuls: Girl Scouts announce new brownie-inspired cookie

Watch out, Thin Mints and Samoas! There’s a new Girl Scout cookie in town.

The Girl Scouts of the United States of America have announced the Adventureful: an “indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt,” as described by the Girl Scouts’ website.

Each box of Adventurefuls will have 14 cookies. A serving size is two cookies and is 120 calories.

The cookies will be sold during the next cookie season.

The exact start of the selling season varies across the country. In Indiana, Girl Scouts cookies usually go on sale in mid-January.