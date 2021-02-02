It’s almost Shamrock Shake season at McDonald’s

It’s almost back!

The Shamrock Shake will return to the McDonald’s menu for a limited time starting Feb. 15 at participating locations.

The minty treat features vanilla soft serve blended with “Shamrock Shake flavor” and finished with whipped topping.

While Punxsutawney Phil predicted six more weeks of winter, the Shamrock Shake is a sure sign that spring is around the corner!

Joining the annual favorite is the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, which first debuted in the U.S. last year. It features vanilla soft serve with “Shamrock Shake flavor” and Oreo cookie pieces blended throughout.

It will also be available for a limited time at participating McDonald’s locations starting Feb. 15.