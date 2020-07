(Photo Provided By Lafayette Police Department)

(Photo Provided By Lafayette Police Department)

(Photo Provided By Lafayette Police Department)

LAFAYETTE — An officer with the Lafayette Police Department is being highlighted for helping a man having problems with his wheelchair by pushing him up a hill.

The department said a passerby noticed the officer’s good need and snapped some pictures.

“LPD Officer caught in the act…of doing something awesome!!!” LPD said in a tweet.

LPD Officer caught in the act…of doing something awesome!!! Thank You to the passerby who shared these pictures of our officer helping a man having problems with his wheelchair, make it up the Union Street hill. #policeofficer #thankyou #officer pic.twitter.com/M66IJhRaTu — LafayetteINPolice (@LafayetteINPD) July 18, 2020