List of 101 top hamburgers in the U.S. includes 3 Indiana picks

Forget the $5,000 stunts and the gold leaf topings, real burgers come from neighborhood restaurants and corner dive bars.

A new list sought out some of the best burgers on the map and ranked a top 101 from across the United States–and three from Indiana made the cut.

The list, compiled by The Daily Meal, focused on smaller businesses that are loved by the local communities they serve. Each top contender may only have a few locations.

“While amazing burger chains abound, this list is focused on smaller establishments and local favorites that have found success branching out to a few locations,” wrote authors Aaliyah Gibson and Dan Myers.

The list stretches from Honolulu to South Florida, but it’s not weighed down by a bunch of picks from the country’s foodie capitals. Instead, it offers a broad cross-section of the country and offers up plenty of potential stops on your next cross country road trip.

The Daily Meal “used internal expertise, scoured Yelp and other review sites, looked at coverage by local journalists and gathered suggestions from readers,” to find and rank the burger joints.

Three Indiana burgers made the list:

No. 66 The Bru Burger, Bru Burger Bar (Indianapolis):

As implied by its name, Bru Burger Bar is an ode to the American classic: the burger. Locally sourced, burgers are made from a grind of sirloin, chuck and brisket before being placed on buns baked fresh in-house. The signature Bru Burger is a tasty heaping of taleggio cheese, bacon, tomato jam, caramelized onion, chopped lettuce and mayo on a patty, which is all loaded onto a soft bun. There are locations throughout Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio.

No. 84 Cheeseburger, Workingman’s Friend (Indianapolis)

Dubbed the best blue-collar burger place in town by the Indianapolis Star, this Indianapolis old-timer reportedly got the name Workingman’s Friend because owner Louis Stamatkin allowed regulars to run a tab until payday. Nowadays, it’s run by Louis’ granddaughter, Becky. Order a cheeseburger and you’ll receive two cheese-topped patties stacked on top of each other.

No. 98 The Duane Purvis All-American, Triple XXX Family Restaurant (West Lafayette)

Triple XXX’s most famous burger is the Duane Purvis All-American. Made with a quarter-pound chop steak, creamy peanut butter, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion on a toasted sesame bun, the burger is so popular that it was featured on the Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.”