Credit: Disneyland Resort

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KTLA) — Disneyland announced Tuesday the return dates for several nighttime entertainment offerings, including the Main Street Electrical Parade and World of Color.

The Main Street Electrical Parade, World of Color, and the Disneyland Forever fireworks show will return on April 22. Fantasmic! is set to return on May 28.

Disneyland also revealed a new grand finale float as part of the parade’s 50th anniversary.

“In honor of this milestone, the Disney Live Entertainment team will introduce exciting new elements to the “Main Street Electrical Parade” that will continue to evolve this beloved spectacular,” Disneyland said in a press release Tuesday.

The parade made its debut in 1972 and has seen several changes over the years. The new float will feature characters from several films, including “Encanto,” “The Jungle Book,” “Raya and the Last Dragon,” “Aladdin,” “Coco,” “Mulan,” “Brave,” “The Princess and the Frog” and more.

According to Disneyland Resort, the Main Street Electrical Parade will run twice nightly on most nights and will be performed “for a limited time.”

World of Color — display of laser color and water at Disney California Adventure — is also returning on April 22 and will be performed nightly. Disneyland Forever fireworks returns Friday-Sunday starting April 22.

Last week, Disneyland announced Mickey’s Toontown will close on March 9 so work can start on a previously announced redesign.

Once the transformation is complete, visitors can look forward to the return of popular attractions like Roger Rabbit’s Cartoon Spin, and Mickey’s and Minnie’s houses — and perhaps find some more favorites among new offerings. The new space is expected to open in 2023.

Other attractions in Toontown such as Gadget’s Go Coaster, Goofy’s House and Donald’s Boat “will be reimagined in new and exciting ways,” Disney said. A new ride called Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway — billed as Disneyland’s “first major Mickey-themed ride-through attraction” — will make its debut.

Guests also will be introduced to CenTOONial Park, a family-friendly natural space near the land’s entrance. It’s going to feature a couple of interactive play experiences anchored by a fountain that includes a unique nighttime spectacle, according to the post.

“The newly reimagined Mickey’s Toontown will be a welcoming place where families and younger guests can connect and play together in fun new ways,” Josh D’Amaro, the chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, said when the closure was first announced.

Guests have until March 8 to experience Toontown in its current form.