Make Monday better with a free Egg McMuffin from McDonald’s

Mondays aren’t great—but this Monday could be an exception.

McDonald’s is offering a free Egg McMuffin breakfast sandwich at locations nationwide on Monday, March 2.

The fast-food giant has proclaimed it “National Egg McMuffin Day.”

“While we’re giving the Egg McMuffin its moment, we’re really honoring our breakfast fans who have woken up with McDonald’s breakfast for nearly 50 years. And we just thought, ‘Hey, why not declare March 2 as National Egg McMuffin Day?’” asked David Tovar, vice president of U.S. communications.

The Egg McMuffin was created in 1971 by Herb Peterson , who owned and operated a McDonald’s store in Santa Barbara, California.

To get a free breakfast sandwich, customers need to download the McDonald’s Mobile App and redeem the offer between 6 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 2.