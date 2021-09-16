‘MasterChef’ winner Kelsey Murphy of Fishers explains all those headbands

INDIANAPOLIS — “MasterChef: Legends” winner Kelsey Murphy had a signature style throughout the season: headbands.

Turns out, they aren’t exactly her signature style.

“If you look through my Instagram or you see me in real life, I actually never wear headbands. It’s not usually an accessory I have.”

When the show’s wardrobe team asked her to send pictures before filming, they requested to see a selection of different outfits and accessories. In one of the pictures Murphy sent, she happened to be wearing a headband.

“They clung on to this for dear life,” she said, laughing. “I became the headband girl and every single episode I had to wear a headband.”

Watch the video above to hear some of Murphy’s sly (and not so successful) maneuvers to “lose” the headbands. She also talks about what happened when the show’s producers said she could switch up her look for the finale.